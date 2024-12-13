Summary Samsung might be adding two new larger sizes (14 and 15) to its popular Galaxy Ring lineup.

The new sizes will boast diameters of 23mm and 23.8mm for sizes 14 and 15, respectively.

The larger sizes are expected to be available in January 2025, potentially alongside the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung's all-new smart ring product category debuted with the Galaxy Ring back in July. Its simple-to-use form, week-long battery life, and most importantly, no subscription fee, were just some of the aspects that we liked about the Galaxy Ring.

However, as is the case with a nascent category, the South Korean tech giant's implementation had some shortcomings too. Primarily, we found that the ring is prone to scratches, and its limited workout tracking options left us wanting more. Fans and enthusiasts were quick to embrace the new product category, with the Galaxy Ring selling out during its preorder phase. Since then, Samsung appears to have gotten its stock in order, with all sizes listed for delivery within a week.

Currently, Samsung offers the Galaxy Ring in sizes 5 to 13, but the tech giant has previously been reported to be readying stock for two additional sizes. Now, credible leaker Max Jambor on X (Twitter) has indicated those two sizes will be available to order sometime in January, likely coinciding with Unpacked 2025, where the Galaxy S25 series will be unveiled.

According to Jambor, the two options will include size 14 and size 15, with the model numbers SM-Q514 and SM-Q515, respectively. Bigger sizing should help more people get onboard, and announcing it at Unpacked, when all eyes are on Samsung, should help the word get out quicker.

The Galaxy Ring's successor might be around the corner too

For reference, those with thicker fingers, for whom even size 13 is too small, have resorted to wearing the ring on their pinky finger. It is unclear if Samsung aims to offer an exchange program for users looking to get one of the bigger sizes, which will boast inner diameters of 23mm and 23.8mm for size 14 and 15, respectively.

In other Galaxy Ring-related news, Samsung might already be eyeing the ring's successor. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly already working on a second-gen Galaxy Ring with a sleeker design, better battery life, enhanced health tracking capabilities, and more. According to leakers, the wearable might come out "a bit earlier" than expected, though we're not holding our breath over an Unpacked reveal, especially considering that Samsung already has a lot on its plate for the event.