It's only been a couple of months since Google released the source code for PebbleOS, the operating system that powered Pebble's smartwatches prior to being acquired by Fitbit. Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky had teased in January that new hardware was on the way, promising it would feature similar specs to his company's previous watches a decade ago. If you've been waiting for updates, you didn't have to wait particularly long. Pebble's revival is real, and you won't have to wait long to get one on your wrist.

Eric Migicovsky's new company is Core Devices, and while the name might sound unfamiliar, the hardware certainly isn't. We're looking at two models here, and in more ways than one, it's clear Migicovsky is picking up exactly where he left off. The Core 2 Duo — with "Duo" short for do-over — is coming first in July, before the Core Time 2 arrives around the holidays in December.

The Core 2 Duo picks up where Pebble left off

Yes, that's its real name

If it's not obvious from the images, both of these watches are pulling from the respective Pebble predecessors. The Core 2 Duo is, in many ways, what the Pebble 2 was a decade ago, while the Core Time 2 offers the color display fans loved on the Pebble Time. Migicovsky tells me they're more than just similar in appearance — in some cases, such as those display panels, he's sourcing the screens used a decade ago.

The Core 2 Duo (and yes, the name is pretty funny) matches the Pebble 2 nearly spec for spec. A 1.26-inch black and white e-paper display is still surrounded by a polycarbonate frame and standard 22mm watch straps. It's IPX8 water resistant, includes a microphone for basic voice commands, can track your steps or sleep, and runs all 10,000 existing apps and watch faces previously offered for Pebble. It is, effectively, a refreshed decade-old smartwatch, which is exactly what Migicovsky set out to make.

But it also comes with a few improvements over that previous model. With watches like the OnePlus Watch 3 growing ever closer to a week's worth of battery life, the Core 2 Duo steps up its game to 30 days on a single charge. Migicovsky tells me both watches should take about an hour to power up, which is pretty impressive — for just twelve hours of charging a year, you'll be able to keep your watch ticking. A swap to a linear resonance actuator should provide better haptic feedback over a traditional motor, and the inclusion of a speaker should give that existing microphone a big boost in usability.

Core 2 Duo specs PebbleOS is back with the Core 2 Duo, a watch that revives the Pebble 2 design with a few modern touches. Case Material Polycarbonate Display 1.26" B/W Display resolution 144x168 pixels Battery 30 days Software PebbleOS IP Rating IPX8 Strap size 22mm Colors Black, White Price $149 Sensors 6-axis IMU, compass, barometer Speaker Yes Mic Yes Health metrics measured Step and sleep tracking Expand

The Core Time 2 is what the Pebble Time 2 was meant to be

And it can be yours later this year

But it's the Core Time 2 that is bound to win over the most attention. Pulling inspiration from the scrapped Pebble Time 2, this watch sports a 1.5-inch color e-paper display, flat glass lens for less glare and reflections than previous Pebble Time watches, a metal frame with dedicated buttons, and the same 30-day battery life estimate as the Core 2 Duo.

By far the most exciting element of this watch, though, is its touchscreen. Migicovsky tells me that, while the OS is still primarily dependent on using buttons to navigate through menus, the inclusion of a touchscreen allows for easy access to complications from your watch face. Opening directly to weather conditions or alarms seems like a great way to add plenty of usability without having to redesign PebbleOS, and could open up to new faces more heavily dependent on complications.

Core Time 2 specs Case Material Metal Display 1.5" 64-color Display resolution 200x228 Battery 30 days (est.) Software PebbleOS IP Rating IPX8 Strap size 22mm Colors Black, White Price $225 Health metrics measured Heart rate, step and sleep tracking Sensors 6-axis IMU, heart rate Speaker Yes Mic Yes Expand

If you want a new PebbleOS watch, it's time to order

These aren't going to last

If you're interested in either watch, you're going to want to act fast. Migicovsky tells me the Core 2 Duo is nearly done, with working samples already running PebbleOS, and they're planning to ship in June. His company's already placed an order for 10,000 watches, but that's it — once they're gone, they're gone. The same will go for the Core Time 2, which is further behind in development and planned for a December launch, though with "more" units available than the 10,000 planned for the black and white model.

Both are available for preorder today exclusively online, with the Core 2 Duo priced at $149 and the Core Time 2 priced at $225. The Core 2 Duo comes in black or white colorways, while the Core Time 2 will come in black, white, and "likely" a third color option — though no word on what shade just yet. If you change your mind, you can cancel your preorder before your watch ships at any time for a full refund. And if you don't remember exactly what made previous Pebble watches so unique, it's worth reading through the full announcement blog today to learn if these gadgets are actually for you.