Key Takeaways Netflix offers over 80 free mobile games, including Grand Theft Auto titles, but a few are leaving.

GTA III and Vice City will be removed from Netflix Games after Dec. 13 due to an expired license.

Netflix has removed games before and warns users of upcoming removals with a "Leaving Soon" badge.

Did you realize that your Netflix subscription comes with access to more than 80 different mobile games, all absolutely free? Netflix Games is an easy way to find something to play on the go, especially if you've already worked your way through everything Google Play Pass has to offer. The streaming giant also made waves last year when it announced the rights to publish the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, including GTA III and GTA: Vice City. The two games have been part of the Netflix Games library for just under a year, but a new announcement says they're going away soon.

Both of these Grand Theft Auto titles will no longer be playable after December 13th, according to Engadget (via GameSpot). There is a silver lining, though. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas players have not received a warning that the game is disappearing from the library, so you might still be able to get your high-octane action fix by playing through CJ's iconic story. Netflix says the reason is due to the license expiring, which points to a one-year agreement with Rockstar. You can still play both of these games through Android, but you'll need to buy them in the Play Store.

Has Netflix removed games before?

This isn't the first time Netflix has removed games from its store, either. WrestleQuest and Samurai Shodown were both removed from Netflix's lineup (and all app stores) last year without much explanation, leaving behind a lot of unsatisfied fans. In the case of Samurai Shodown, the removal was timely; its servers were shut down, so even if you manage to get your hands on a copy of the game (and it's worth it), you'll be hard-pressed to find someone to play with. Netflix says gamers will be warned of any upcoming game removals by its "Leaving Soon" badge.

The Netflix Games library has quite a few notable titles in it, including the challenging tactical RPG Into the Breach and the absolutely ridiculous version of Rainbow Six called Rainbow Six: SMOL, where you play as a pint-sized operator with the goal to "assemble the best squad and save the (smol) world." There are loads of other modern games available for you to play, too, and it's a great way to while away the hours when you are in-between TV binges. You can find these games by opening the Netflix app on your mobile device, logging in, and navigating to the Mobile Games row.