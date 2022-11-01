Google's Nest Audio is one of the best smart speakers you'll find. It sounds great for its size, it picks up voice commands surprisingly well, and it integrates seamlessly with other Nest and Google devices. We called it a "hard yes'" buy at $99 for one speaker, so imagine how we feel about this deal that gives you two speakers and costs $10 less?

The speaker itself has a modern, neutral design, allowing it to blend in well with any decor, and it stands just under 7 inches tall. But don't let the unassuming looks fool you — its crisp vocals and powerful bass are enough to fill a room. And when you pair two of them together, you get truly incredible stereo sound.

If maybe you have a smaller place and don't feel the need for a pair of speakers — or perhaps you already have one and are just looking to upgrade to a stereo pair — you've also got the option to pick up a single Nest Audio speaker on sale right now for $50. That's not quite as hot a deal as the two-pack, but is still pretty tempting.

The primary downside to these speakers is that there is no input for wired connections, so you can't hook these up to an analog audio source like a turntable. But if that's not a deal-breaker for you, and it shouldn't be, we suggest you run to take advantage of this deal before it's gone.