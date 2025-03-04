Summary Modretro's Chromatic handheld has ushered in a new age of Game Boy games.

Modretro breathes new life into classic Game Boy titles with unique physical releases available today.

Baby T-Rex and Project S-11 are available as physical releases for Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Chromatic.

Modretro recently launched a gaming handheld known as the Chromatic. It's a homage to Nintendo's Game Boy Color, and it nails the execution. We're fans of the device at AP, especially thanks to its excellent build quality and precise controls. It's a handheld that can play classic and modern Game Boy carts, and it's made for enthusiasts.

But what good is a new console without new games? And this is where Modretro truly shines; the company that makes the awesome Chromatic (now sold out beyond the Gamestop model) also publishes new Game Boy games, with six release titles under its belt already, and guess what, two more are launching today with new orders and pre-orders going out over the next week.

Two new old Game Boy games

That's right, these classics just got a new lease on life

Baby T-Rex and Project S-11 are two Game Boy titles that, as of today, are available once again as brand new carts for the Game Boy and Game Boy Color, as well as the Modretro Chromatic, along with other devices that read Game Boy carts like the Analogue Pocket.

Unlike many of Modretro's indie titles, both Baby T-Rex and Project S-11 are old games, with Baby T-Rex first appearing as a Game Boy cart published by Hi Tech Expressions in the US under the game name We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story, in 1993. Project S-11, on the other hand, was a Game Boy Color game released late in the console's life, a fine SHMUP many missed at the time it launched in 2001.

Well, today, these two classics are back in action and are for sale through Modretro. Baby T-Rex retails for $36 and is a black-white title compatible with Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Chromatic systems, whereas Project S-11 is slightly more expensive as a color game at $45 and is only compatible with the Game Boy Color and Chromatic. This isn't a strange setup since the original games were similarly compatible as they were developed for different Game Boy generations; it's just something to stay conscious of if you plan to play on a classic or modded system that perhaps won't be supported by the cart in question.

So, if you're a retro fanatic who loves collecting new game carts or are simply looking for a new game to slap into your Game Boy or Chromatic, today, you have two new titles at your disposal that will ship in the next week. And if you have already pre-ordered either title, expect yours to ship within the same timeframe. We also know Modretro will be bringing more games in the future, with titles like Chantey and Hermano available for pre-order. It's never been a better time to be a retro gamer, especially if you're a Game Boy fan.