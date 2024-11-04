Key Takeaways X's new block function allows blocked users to view public posts, causing mixed reactions among users

Users may opt for private accounts to counteract changes in the block functionality.

The change is currently rolling out, and doesn't appear to be available widely yet.

X (Twitter's) revamped block functionality is rolling out today with mixed reviews.

First referenced by owner Elon Musk back in August 2023, the change essentially deviates from the platform's long-standing blocking policy which entirely prevented blocked users from viewing or engaging with the blocker's profile or posts. As part of the controversial change, those blocked will now be able to see their blockers' post, provided that they're public.

The block revamp was officially announced as 'coming soon' on October 16, and roughly two-and-a-half weeks later, it has begun rolling out, as confirmed by the X Engineering account.

The argument behind the change is that the blocking mechanism is essentially redundant for those operating public accounts, considering that no one is stopping blocked users from creating new burner accounts to view public posts. As part of the new regime, blocked users will only be restricted from liking, replying, reposting, or commenting on public posts from users that have blocked them. Additionally, they won't be able to folllow you, send DMs to you, add your account to their lists, or tag you in photos.

To hit the change home, X has updated its support page pertaining to how blocking works, giving us a good idea of what to expect. The support page notes that the accounts you have blocked can not follow you, which means that they'll have to proactively search for you to be able to view your public posts. Additionally, blocked accounts will not receive a notification about you blocking them, though they will see that they have been blocked if they ever visit your profile.

Go private if you want privacy, alludes the revamp

X users are divided about the revamp. Users supporting the change argue about the lack of efficacy with the traditional block system for public accounts, while those who find the change unfavorable quote concerns about stalkers being able to lurk and harass, even after being bl

It's worth noting that the change doesn't seem to have rolled out to me yet. I was able to block my public account with a private one, and the block functioned as it has for years — I wasn't able to see my public account's posts. Additionally, blocking someone still states that they would not be able to "view your posts," suggesting that the revamped functionality is still in the process of rolling out.

It will, however, show up for all in the near future. If you're not a public figure who doesn't mind fewer impressions on your posts, going private is likely the only way to counteract the change. Users can head to Settings and privacy → Privacy and safety → Audience, media and tagging → and check Protect your posts to go private.