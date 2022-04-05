Another day, another joke about an edit button on Twitter. Or could this be when the social network decides to include a way to edit your tweets after they've been published? Twitter's CEO may have hinted that the company is open to adopting an edit button in the future. At first, we weren't convinced that was the case, but now it has been announced that Musk has joined Twitter's board. Musk has said he is looking forward to making "significant improvements to Twitter in coming months."

On Monday, Elon Musk became Twitter's largest shareholder when he bought 9.2% of the company. Less than 24 hours later, he tweeted a poll to his 80 million followers stating, "do you want an edit button?" That's typical of Musk on Twitter, but the most intriguing part of the drama came with the response from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. He quote tweeted, saying, "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

That seems to suggest Twitter is open to adopting an edit button, and the results of this poll will help determine the future steps. The nuance here is that Agrawal is quoting a previous tweet from Musk. On March 25, Musk followed a tweet where he polled his followers about their opinions on free speech on Twitter's platform with that same message. Initially, we thought that Agrawal may have been teasing Musk. Since then, the confirmation of Musk joining Twitter's board seems to make this more likely that it may impact the likelihood of an edit button.

At the time of writing, Musk's poll has almost 3 million votes with 11 hours left to go. It has a vote of 73.5% in favor of an edit button, but expect that to fluctuate over the coming hours. Musk followed up the poll with a further reply to someone questioning how this data would be used. He said, "I mean, if the people vote overwhelmingly for something, it is at least *a* data point!"

Twitter recently ran an April Fool's Day tweet that said, "we are working on an edit button," while Twitter's former CEO, Jack Dorsey, previously said, "we'll probably never do it" when discussing the option of an edit button. How an edit button could work on the platform is unclear. Critics say it would be open to abuse where users would be able to change the meaning of messages after gaining traction on the social media service. Twitter could allow for edits early in a tweet's lifespan, though, which could be a way around these issues.

