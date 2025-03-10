This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Are you unable to access X (Twitter) to get your morning dose of news, memes, and hot takes? You're not alone.

The microblogging platform is currently undergoing a global outage, with reports from DownDetector suggesting it to be the second of the day.

Source: DownDetector

The platform seemingly went down on the morning of Monday, March 10 — at roughly 5:30am ET, only for it to go down again four hours later, impacting both its web and mobile applications.

As of right now, some users are unable to access the platform at all, while others are reporting significant delays in loading content.

X is yet to release an official statement about the outage.