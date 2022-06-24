Twitter brought automatically generated captions to videos on its platform late last year. While viewers accessing content from their web browsers could easily toggle them on or off, there wasn't a great way to control them on mobile, forcing users to dive into accessibility settings. Thankfully that's all sorted now, with easy caption toggles available for everyone on Android and iOS alike.

Caption toggles for mobile started testing back in April for mobile devices, but were initially limited to iOS. With expanded access now covering Android, as well, on videos that have captions available, users can click on the "CC" (closed captions) in the top-right corner to turn the subtitles on or off. The auto-captions are currently available in 37 languages, but right now captions only appear in the language in which the video was uploaded. The support team had earlier confirmed that translated video captions would come to the platform at some point, though we haven't heard a date.

Once a user clicks on the "CC" button to turn on captions for one video, the captions will stay switched on for other videos in their timeline that also have captions available.

Changes have been coming hard and fast to Twitter lately. People used to longer-format writing should be happy about Twitter's new Notes feature that sounds practically like blogging. And after plenty of back and forth, Elon Musk's long-awaited (for some) takeover of Twitter has finally been approved by the company's board. What happens there, here's hoping that the trolls and spam bots are reduced to a bare minimum.