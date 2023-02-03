On one fine January morning this year, all third-party Twitter clients reliant on the microblogging platform’s API stopped dead in their tracks. It looked like an accidental change at that time, but Twitter soon clarified that the shutdown is very much intentional, and here to stay. The company cited violations of long-standing rules regarding API utilization, but suspiciously amended related developer-facing documents after announcing the shutdown. Now, the platform has revealed an ambitious plan to monetize access to the Twitter API and its data.

In a series of tweets, the Twitter Developer account clarified that free access to v1.1 and v2 of the Twitter APIs is now a thing of the past, ending February 9. The thread cited the sheer volume of Tweets sent out and Twitter’s significance as a powerful dataset for researchers as reasons to monetize API access. The amended Developer Agreement still forbids the resurgence of third-party Twitter clients like Twitterrific and Tweetbot.

However, these weren't the only developers accessing the API. Users see the platform as a fun place to be, thanks partly to the drama following Elon Musk's acquisition, but also to long-time entertainers sending out automated tweets like Pépito, Year Progress, and Every SpongeBob Frame in Order. These accounts were allowed 250 requests every month, and 100 tweets per request without charge, all enabled by Twitter's free-until-now API. With access ending February 9, the platform will certainly lose some of its fun factor.

Twitter has a premium package available with liberal request limits and monthly prices ranging from $150 to $2,500, but an exact dollar figure for the new "basic" API access plan hasn't been revealed yet. Some of the owners of these automated accounts announced their inability to continue posting, while some others reached out to Twitter. The company's CEO Elon Musk responded to Pépito's owner, but seemed doubtful and lacking a clear plan that allows these bot accounts to thrive.

Since Musk’s acquisition, Twitter has aggressively pivoted to put monetary interests first. Besides existing paid features like Twitter Blue, the social media company started charging $8 for account verification, and now third-party apps like Thread Reader and Pikaso are expected to pay.

Most of the humor on Twitter never cost a dime, just like these nifty tools reliant on the free API. Monetizing API access could oust smaller developers from the industry, including those making better tools for Twitter users. It could also mean a complete, productive, or wholesome Twitter user experience is reduced to a luxury for those willing to pay, but that depends largely on Twitter’s developer-facing basic pricing.

Besides the impact on the developer community, paid access to the API will allow Twitter to gatekeep access to what is, by its own admission, one of the largest datasets in the world. Probably unbeknownst to the average user, Twitter data is a boon to sociologists and other researchers. Paywalling access would give Twitter the unilateral power to stop researchers and communities investigating undesirable trends on the platform like propagation of misinformation and hate brigading.

Lest we forget, The Verge observes that the API's demise could also mean several players using their Twitter login to play Genshin Impact and other titles could lose their in-game progress forever. Once the API is unplugged, there won't be any way to log back in.

Like we said, pricing for the basic API access remains anyone’s best guess, but hopefully not for long — Twitter promises to reveal more details next week. Until then, hang on to your hats and hope the service doesn’t become more expensive and boring for everyone involved.

Thanks: Armando