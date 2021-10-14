We're used to ads being part of our daily lives. As long as they're not overly invasive or try to install crap on our phones, we have no problem with them by now for the most part. Twitter shoves ads on you as well, but generally, you'll get them while you scroll down your Twitter feed integrated among other tweets from people you follow. The company is now considering adding ads to tweet conversations, as well, although there's a slight twist that you might like — if you're the original tweet's author, at least.

Twitter has begun testing a new ad format that will show up in a tweet's reply section. If you're a part of this test, which is currently underway for both Android and iOS, you might see ads when opening certain Tweet conversations, particularly under the first, third, or eighth reply for a specific Tweet. These ads will look slightly different from the ones you get in your feed — while those look like regular tweets, ads in replies have an immediately distinct appearance.

Hearing "you're gonna see more ads" always sounds bad, but in this case, this new ad format can potentially represent an unusual monetization opportunity for the tweet's author. In a reply to another tweet, Bruce Falck, Revenue Product Lead at Twitter, hinted that users might be able to opt-in to having ads shown in their tweets, and if they do so, they could also potentially get a cut of that ad revenue. If you have a lot of followers or tend to post tweets that go viral, this could potentially allow you to earn some cash based on the traffic of your tweets.

Again, this feature is currently in testing, and Twitter will be trying out different layouts and formats, so if you do end up getting them at some point, they might not even look the way they do on the announcement tweet. All we know is that this new ad format is being tested on both iOS and Android, and we might see it on the web version at some point.

11 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday Don't miss out on the sales for Reigns: Game of Thrones, Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, and Binary Fun

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email