Twitter's been in the limelight lately for all of the reasons, good, bad, and ugly. You probably already have a good idea about the bad, so let's focus here on the good stuff — the app's improved over the past few months thanks to the addition of a handful of new features, including bottom bar customizations and automatically generated video captions to name a couple. Now, another cool-sounding (literally) addition is joining them and while it's pretty minor, believe us when we say that it actually makes the app a bit more satisfying to use.

As noticed by The Verge and a handful of individuals, the app plays chirping sounds when users pull down their feeds to refresh. There's a windup trill that plays if you pull down, which is followed by a chirp when you let go, and the loading spinner disappears to give way to a refreshed feed.

Both noises are very bird-sounding and complement Twitter's vibe. The previous refresh sound was a rather boring pop. We hope more sounds throughout the UI will get replaced with cuter ones like these... maybe a tu-whit tu-whoo for the like button?

I personally like to keep all app sounds disabled since I find them a bit annoying, but these new oddly satisfying chirps are really tempting me to turn them back on. While it appears that iOS is seeing a wider rollout for this addition — the OS is typically first to receive new Twitter features on mobile — many on Android are getting it, too. I was actually one of the lucky ones to get a hear-in before it disappeared. Maybe you can coerce the app into chirping for you as well by force-stopping it and clearing its cache.