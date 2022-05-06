Twitter’s development pace felt pretty stagnant for a long time, but in recent months, the company is offensively building new features and trying new things, whether you look at its new paid Twitter Blue subscription, its work on editable tweets, or its attempts at copying Clubhouse’s audio rooms — all long before Elon Musk set out to buy his favorite social network. The latest uncovered bits and pieces in the Android Twitter app make clear that the company isn’t ready to stop anytime soon, with a status feature, multi-media posts, and awards popping up in an app teardown.

9to5Google has spotted that Twitter is continuing to work on some kind of a status feature. While there was initially evidence that this would work similar to Facebook, showing you if a commenter or poster is currently online in threads, it looks like Twitter has changed its mind and is going for WhatsApp statuses instead. In Twitter, your status will apparently be a short blurb of text that’s part of your Twitter profile, with some predefined options existing like “Listening to [an interpreter].” It’s possible to join or discover statuses as you come across them, giving you an overview over who else has this status set.

3 Images

Close

From left to right: Multimedia posts, statuses, awards

It also looks like Twitter is additionally working on the option to add both images and videos to a single tweet. Right now, mixing and matching isn’t possible, and you can only either have up to four images in a gallery or a single video. However, you’re still going to be limited to a maximum of four images or videos at a time — you’ll have to keep resorting to threads for everything else.

Twitter also seems to be interested in copying a staple Reddit feature. You might be able to give out awards for tweets soon. The specifics are still unclear, but it seems like there will be an award button and a counter as to how many awards were given to a single tweet. It’s possible that Twitter will use this to monetize its platform further, just like Reddit does, whether it’s going to be part of Twitter Blue or not.

As with any features spotted ahead of their official release, it’s unclear when exactly they will be available for everyone. It’s also possible that Twitter sunsets these experiments before they reach a significant number of users, if

