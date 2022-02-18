Twitter is the internet's favorite place to yell into the void, all while getting the chance to see some cute photos of dogs. Sometimes, conversations can get a bit heated — especially if you're dragged into a thread through tags. In these sorts of scenarios, your mentions and notifications can get a bit out of hand. Twitter already has some tools in place to escape that dreadful spiral, and soon, the social network might be adding a new option to quickly "nope" out of conversations in seconds — and for good.

First uncovered by Jane Manchun Wong, this in-development feature seems like it's more than just a consolidation of existing options to ignore annoying threads. Instead of muting notifications, this tool would go a step further by letting you "block" your presence inside a conversation, untagging yourself and stopping others from mentioning you. No one will be notified that you've left a conversation — you'll just carry on with your life while people continue to pile on, confused as to why they can't tag you.

Toxicity on Twitter has become a real issue throughout the last few years. The company's About page lists "healthy conversations" as one of its top priorities, though anyone who spends their time on the site knows that's rarely the case. While a perfectly respectful world can't happen overnight — or probably at all if we're being frank — calling it quits on specific, toxic conversations is sometimes necessary for your own mental health, and having an option to leave is a good idea. While muting tweets and blocking users are already choices you can make today, ensuring you aren't dragged back into a conversation you want nothing to do with is even better.

This feature isn't live just yet, but with any luck, it'll launch sometime in the coming months.

