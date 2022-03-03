Twitter has come a long way from its humble text-based origins, and lately the service seems to love nothing more than experimenting with new content formats. After introducing stories-like Fleets, the company began branching out into audio. Its first foray came in 2020 when it tested audio chat rooms in Spaces, its Clubhouse-esque platform. To help build up the feature, the company went as far as buying the podcast app Breaker. Now it looks like Twitter's ready to take things a step further with a full-blown podcast tab.

A screenshot recently posted on Twitter by teardown expert Jane Manchun Wong shows a microphone icon in Twitter’s bottom menu bar that appears to lead to a Podcasts page when tapped. Unfortunately, the rest of the screenshot is pretty much a blank canvas, so it’s not yet exactly clear how podcasts would be integrated with the platform — something standalone, or will it incorporate Spaces?

Spaces in its current form is not that different from a collection of podcasts, if you think about it — it allows users to create chat rooms and record conversations for other people to listen to later. Granted, they only last 30 days, but that still sort of makes them like temporary podcasts. Twitter could easily turn those permanent, allowing users to choose from and listen to their favorite selections at their leisure — no rush and no fear of time running out.

Regardless of how Twitter’s development team chooses to implement the new podcast section, there’s little denying that it will be going head-to-head with similar offerings from the likes of Spotify and Apple. Of course, Twitter has its already massive user base to rely upon, but it’s not hard to imagine that not every user will be enthusiastic about the development. Traditionalists who love the “original” Twitter were not happy with the introduction of Fleets and are pretty glad it got killed off. Time may tell if podcasts prove to be a more enticing addition.

