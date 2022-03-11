Twitter switched from a reverse-chronological feed in 2016 to its algorithmically designed one we know today, and a new update will soon make it tougher to default back to the original design. The change is now rolling out for Twitter on iPhone, and the company has confirmed it’ll be coming to Android devices and the web in the near future.

Twitter isn’t losing its reverse-chronological feed altogether, but it’s instead moving it to its own tab, so you will soon default to the algorithmic one when you open the app. Previously, you were able to select the specific way you wanted to see your tweets presented, and it would remain there for at least a while before defaulting back to the algorithmically generated feed.

In 2019, Android devices were able to switch back to the chronological feed for the first time since the 2016 change. You could select “See latest tweets first” to get rid of the algorithmically sorted feed. In the new update on iPhones, you still have to specifically request the feed to be next to your normal feed. You can change that by pressing the sparkle icon in the top right and selecting the “Latest timeline” option.

Twitter has been testing this feature on iPhone since October last year, but we haven’t spotted similar experiments on Android yet, so it's difficult to know what it'll look like. We’d imagine it’ll be a similar design, and it may prove more helpful to some who want to know which version of their feed they’re looking at. However, if you’re someone who liked defaulting to your chronological feed you may not be happy with this new change.

Samsung Galaxy S22 update removes performance throttling in apps and games Available in South Korea only to start

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email