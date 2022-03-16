If you've ever uploaded a video from your phone to Twitter, you may have found that they're slow to upload. Sure, there are plenty of variables that could be causing your connection issues, but if everything else seems fine, it might be something on Twitter's end. Luckily, the company has caught up to the problem, with a fix to your frustrations on the way.

As announced by Twitter on its Support and Engineering accounts, the platform is working to change the way it processes videos uploaded from Android phones internally to improve upload times. To that effect, a fix is currently rolling out for Android 9 Pie and higher devices that should allow for 720p resolution and lower videos (with bitrates of 3.5 Mbps and lower) to be shared faster with more intelligent processing and stream remuxing.

As for higher-resolution videos, you'll have to wait a while longer. While the experience will be the same for now, the company is working to bring these improvements to videos above 720p as well. Twitter provided no timeline for those, but since this issue is being actively fixed, it hopefully won't take much longer.

To see the improvements, make sure your Twitter app is fully updated, since these are local changes to the way videos are processed and uploaded to Twitter. If it's not, grab the latest version on Google Play or APKMirror — it may take a while for these changes to reach everyone. They're nice to see, but we'll likely see the bigger difference once this change rolls out to higher-resolution videos — after all, most phone cameras these days can record video in 1080p, 4K, and even 8K.

