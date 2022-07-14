The network you would normally use to check if something is down is down

If you've been looking forward to your morning doom scrolling (or lunch doom scrolling, depending on where you live), you might have noticed it already: Twitter is currently completely down. The network hasn't been accessible for many people since about 8 am EDT (1 pm BST), and as we speak, it doesn't seem to make any signs of life.

Looking at Downdetector.com, which aggregates user reports on services that are currently down, there is a big spike that has started growing at about 8 am ET. Currently, it is not known what is causing the issue.

When you visit Twitter, you will notice that the service is not fully down. It still shows parts of its interface, but none of the content at all. Both the newsfeed and the sidebar showcasing current trends say "Something went wrong. Try reloading." Hitting those reload buttons doesn't seem to do anything, though. It also looks like the Twitter website doesn't know that you're logged in anymore, as it's asking many people to log in again.

In the mobile Twitter app, the situation is slightly different. Content already downloaded and cached on your device is still accessible, but the app refuses to load new content or replies.

From what we can gather right now, Europe and the United States seem to be affected for sure. However, one Android Police writer in India is still able to access Twitter, so it might be a regional issue only affecting certain parts of the world.

In any case, take this as your chance to take a quick walk or to read a book rather than just scrolling through the feed, seeing what bad thing has just happened now in the world.

At the moment, Twitter just doesn't seem to catch a break. The issues hit the company just after it had its falling out with prospective buyer Elon Musk, who is currently trying to back out of a deal he made with the social network. Twitter very much wants him to honor his commitment to buy the platform, though, and has filed a lawsuit to make it happen.

Thanks: Kieron