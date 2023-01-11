Twitter has been in the spotlight lately, and not necessarily for good reasons. Ever since Elon Musk took over the company’s day-to-day operations, we've seen changes-a-plenty — both controversial and a few welcome. In a lot of ways, it really feels like the social media platform has been heedlessly fiddling with its existing features — the most notable example being its overly complicated system for issuing checkmarks and badges. For its latest contentious move, Twitter will now default to an algorithm-generated feed.

This isn’t the first time Twitter has set out to force its algorithmic feed on its users. It tried doing the same in March of 2022, but quickly backtracked on its decision after public outcry. In the existing implementation, you could switch between seeing the default home view and the latest tweets by using the star icon in the top-right corner of the home screen. While it takes a couple of taps to reach there, on the plus side, Twitter remembers your choice even after you reopen the app.

With the latest announcement, going forward the app will now have two tabs at the top: For you and Following. Twitter will default to the For you tab, which shows your feed in the sequence the algorithm has chosen. However, you can at least go to the Following tab with a simple swipe to see your feed in reverse chronological order.

The new tabbed interface for Twitter is going live for iOS — some users are already seeing the new home screen layout in the app. There is still no word on when Twitter will port these design changes over to its Android app, so you still have some left time with the old interface before the new layout is forced on you, as well.