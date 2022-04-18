Twitter’s edit button is coming, whether Elon Musk is buying the company or not — that much was made clear in an official announcement a few weeks ago. While we already got a teaser of how the button itself will look like on iOS, we haven’t seen exactly what the workflow will be like. That’s changing courtesy of renowned Twitter sleuths Alessandro Paluzzi and Nima Owji, who uncovered parts of the workflow in the web version of the social network.

As shown off in a screenshot, Paluzzi was able to activate a hidden editor for an existing tweet. It looks almost identical to the regular tweet editor save for a small tweak. The “tweet” button at the bottom right corner is replaced with one that says “update.” Paluzzi also showed off what the edit button will look like in an existing tweet’s context menu, where it’s aptly named “Edit Tweet.” While Paluzzi was able to pull up the interface, it’s unlikely that he is actually able to change his tweets retroactively just yet.

Another app researcher, Nima Owji (via 9to5Mac), has also shown off the edit workflow in a screen recording. When hitting the edit button in the menu, he is thrown back into the tweet editor, with the current live text displayed and tweakable.

Interestingly, the feature currently doesn’t have a timeout, with Paluzzi being able to pull up the interface for any old tweet, but from everything we’ve heard about the edit button so far, that will likely not be the case when the feature launches. Paluzzi and Owji also haven’t found any indication that there will be logs or markings on edited tweets, but this will surely also change before the feature goes live.

So far, we know that the edit button will only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers in the beginning. Jay Sullivan, head of consumer product at Twitter, further shared that the company is still actively seeking input on how the edit button will work best for the platform, taking into account the possibility that bad actors could change public records or retroactively change statements. It’s likely that there will be some form of restriction on edits, like time limits and logs, and edited tweets could lose all likes and retweets from before they were changed.

