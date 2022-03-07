With international tensions at the highest they've been in recent memory, so many of us turn to social media for up-to-the-second news, analysis from trusted experts, and honestly just to find some dumb memes to distract us for a few blissful moments. Unfortunately, that's proving slightly more difficult than normal this afternoon, as Twitter experiences a service interruption.

We first noticed problems viewing tweets starting around 4pm Eastern on Monday afternoon. While the issues with accessing tweets haven't been entirely consistent, we're seeing a whole lot of "Something went wrong. Try reloading."

Reports flooding in to Down Detector seem to confirm that this is far from an isolated incident. We're keeping an eye on the situation and will update this post as service is hopefully restored to full working order.

