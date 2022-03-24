Finally, you can find the conversation where someone said that thing that one time

For a site that went live just over 16 years ago, Twitter hasn't changed as much as you might think. Character limits have gone up, and we get some new tweaks now and then to improve news and content discovery, but generally speaking, change doesn't happen fast at the little blue bird. One function that lagged behind the rest of the site has been the ability to search through your direct messages using keywords — the way search works almost everywhere else. Thankfully, this week Twitter's finally doing something about that.

Twitter shared the details yesterday about how all this is going to work. Previously you could only search for individual names or group chats. That might have been all some people needed, but for anyone who used Twitter's private messaging more than a few times, it quickly started getting tedious at best — and infuriating at worst.

Testing this out with Twitter's web client yields much better results than before. At the moment, DM search seems to only reach back about two to three years, but that seemed to be a limitation with the old system, too. You can use the new keyword DM search in iOS, Android, and it's currently rolling out on desktop.

