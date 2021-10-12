As an occasional infomercial viewer, I've always connected with Ron Popeil touting the Ronco Showtime rotisserie oven with his tagline, "Set it and Forget It!" Of course, there's plenty of stuff these days where we can set once and then forget about it and one of those things is setting up a dark mode. For Android users, Twitter has long had a dark theme, but it lagged behind many other apps in not having a mode that follows your system's theme — just automatic triggers at sunset and sunrise.

But that all changes starting today as Twitter has announced dark mode support for following system settings.

Screenshot_20211012-204300

If you've got a custom schedule for turning on your system's light and dark modes or just like to turn them on and off willy-nilly, now Twitter will be able to follow through. The "Use device settings" selection replaces the previously-shown "Automatic at sunet" item. If you need help getting there, tap your avatar on the top-right corner and then hit the lightbulb icon at the bottom. It may not be there yet, so have some patience.

Twitter already has two dark themes: a dim mode and "lights out" for maximum energy savings on OLED screens. This kind of automation, though, is a nice if overdue quality-of-life upgrade.

NVIDIA Arm Hero
Nvidia's bid to buy ARM for $54 billion suffers yet another setback

It'll go through, Some Day™

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jules Wang (1157 Articles Published)

Jules joined the Android Police team in 2019. Before that, he was at Pocketnow. He loves public transportation, podcasts, and people in general. He also likes to take views from the bigger picture in technology from how people are attracted to it to how it's utilized across every other industry.

More From Jules Wang