Since Instagram launched its Close Friends feature in 2018, it has been an absolute hit. Many quickly got used to the idea of uploading content that's only visible to a select group of people. And Twitter recently got to work with its own take on the feature, dubbed Circle. After months of testing, Circles are finally being opened up to everyone.

Twitter has just announced that access to Circles is being opened to all users on the platform. Twitter Circles are almost identical to Instagram's Close Friends stories, but instead of working with stories, Circles allow you to post private tweets that only a select few users can read (Twitter killed off its stories clone Fleets, after all). You can post anything you want there, from text threads to photos and videos. A lot of us have friends and family among our followers, and if you want to post something aimed specifically at them, this is the best way to do that.

To post a tweet in your Circle, just fire up the new tweet panel and tap on the "Choose audience" drop-down menu above the text field. You can add up to 150 people to your Circle — a decidedly bigger audience than what Instagram gives you.

4 Images

An initial test for Circles was opened up to a select few, and then to a wide array of users, in May. In fact, when that test's scope was widened, we actually reported it as if it was rolling out to everyone. It did become available for many people, but back then, we didn't have an official announcement by Twitter. If you didn't have Circles on your account, the fact that we now have confirmation should mean that it'll arrive sooner than later.

If you don't have it yet, make sure your Twitter app is fully updated, and if that still doesn't do the trick, you might have to wait a few weeks for it to reach everyone as it rolls out.