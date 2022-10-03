In a year full of ups and downs for the company, Twitter is following through on its teases by delivering on a feature its fanatics have been longing for: editable tweets. But don't expect to go about rewriting your posts all willy-nilly for free.

Subscribers to Twitter Blue in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand are getting the ability to edit tweets now with users in the United States having to wait for the feature to come "soon."

The feature can be turned on in Twitter Blue's Labs section. Users will be able to tap on a new pencil-shaped edit button on any tweet posted within the past 30 minutes and make edits to them up to five times in that window.

Close

Viewers will be able to see that a tweet has been edited with a timestamp disclosure. Tapping on that timestamp will bring up a version history.

In the early stages of the ongoing saga that is Elon Musk's attempt to buy, then get out of buying Twitter, the entrepreneur had backed and rallied the public behind an edit feature. The company began planning it out in the open in April with bursts of developments that month. It was only just a few days ago when developers' efforts culminated in a successful, published test tweet.

The feature looks to be a big draw in attracting users to Twitter Blue, which currently costs $5 per month in the United States and provides for features such as a reader mode for threads, ad-free reading for articles from a number of publications, 10-minute long video uploads, and a number of experimental functions in the Twitter Blue Labs such as this one.