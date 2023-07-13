Twitter has come under fire recently for a lot of reasons (many of them quite fair). Ever since Elon Musk took over the site in 2022, changes have been quick and frequent, resulting in an exodus of sorts from many long-term employees. On the product side, Twitter has faced no shortage of problematic issues, from a nightmare of API changes, to service outages, to complaints of price gouging. One thing that hadn’t been fully addressed since Musk took over was the amount of spam direct message requests that Twitter users had to deal with. Today, Twitter announces a new DM feature in an effort to further combat spam — but it sure feels like it's being used to promote Twitter Blue.

All of this concerns Twitter's DM setting for which message requests get filtered and where they're placed. With this newly refreshed option selected, messages from accounts that users follow will go directly into the primary inbox, while messages from verified accounts that users do not follow will go into the requests tab.

This means that Twitter accounts that are not verified through users subscribing to Twitter Blue cannot send any message requests to users not following them, who have this setting on. Previously, all messages from both verified users and unverified users would go into the same message request box. While there is the option to continue using the old setting, Twitter's making the new way of doing things the default, so you'd have to manually switch back.

Twitter Blue, the pay service that replaced the Twitter verification system, has been at the core of what many people believe is the problem with Musk-era Twitter. Subscribing to Twitter Blue is the only way users can get the blue checkmark that used to be synonymous with societal status on Twitter. Only now, you have to pay anywhere from $8 to $11 per month (in the US) to subscribe to Twitter Blue and get verified.

This update comes following a recent fiasco that limited the amount of Tweets a user — verified or unverified — could read per day. At the same time, Twitter worked behind the scenes to ensure that everyone must have a Twitter account to view any Tweets. This was the final straw for many users, leading to them wondering how they could delete their accounts and sign up for Threads instead.

Social media platforms are always evolving, and new competitors keeping popping up now and then in the hopes of challenging the few sitting up top. Spam, like life, will always find a way on social media, and it’s becoming more of an issue that needs to be addressed by the powerful people behind these platforms.