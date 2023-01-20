Twitter has been in a lot of controversy since the arrival of its new head honcho, Elon Musk. The social media company completely overhauled its verification system, allowing anyone to flaunt the once-revered blue checkmark if they pay for Twitter Blue. The revamped subscription service has been available for iPhone and web users for a while, but it’s just now going live for Android users, though you probably won’t like the pricing.

When introduced in 2021, Twitter Blue was a simple service that offered additional features like bookmark folders and the option to undo sent tweets for a small monthly fee of $5. It's undergone a lot of changes since Elon Musk took over, including the addition of the long-desired edit tweet option and a price hike, but it still hadn't made it to Android — until now.

After being available for iPhone and on the web for a while, the new Twitter Blue has finally made its way to your Android phone (via TechCrunch). In addition to all the features that the subscription plan brings, you will also get that prominent blue tick right next to your name. You should know that anyone can tap on that blue checkmark to see if you got it through Twitter Blue or the older verification system, though.

For subscribing to Twitter Blue from the Android app, you will have to shell out $11 every month, which is the same as on the iPhone. This also applies to other countries where the service is available — in the UK, for instance, it's £11 on either platform.

You can save some cash by subscribing to the service on the web, where it costs $8 a month. There is also the option to pay $84 upfront for an entire year of service. This annual plan is available exclusively on the web.

Twitter's move to give anyone with a Blue subscription a checkmark lead to spammers using such “verified” accounts to trick innocent users. The company has been struggling to get a proper system in place to tell apart genuinely prominent accounts from those with paid blue ticks — Twitter has experimented with multiple badges and golden ticks, but so far it’s been a total mess. But hey, at least you can now be a part of this mess from your favorite Android phone!