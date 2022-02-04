Some of the most requested features on Twitter over the years have been an option to edit tweets and an increase in the character limit. While the microblogging platform still doesn't allow users to edit tweets, it did double its character limit from 140 to 280 a few years ago. Now, it looks like there's a new feature in development that would allow users to create long posts and articles, without hitting that plus button again and again.

At present, Twitter has a 280-character limit for its tweets. To post something lengthier, though, it lets you create threads of multiple tweets chained together in a sequence. According to Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher and engineer, Twitter is now working on a feature called "Twitter Articles" that'll allow users to create long-form articles without a word limit on the platform. As per the shared screenshot, Twitter Articles would most likely have their own separate place where they'll appear, and the character limit for tweets would remain unaffected.

In another tweet, Jane also mentions that "there's gonna be lots of potentials with Twitter Articles". She further says that people might be able to post exclusive articles for their Super Followers. There's even a possibility that this feature could be limited to news publications or Twitter Blue subscribers only. The company recently purchased newsletter platform Revue and integrated it into user profiles, and another acquisition, Scroll, lets users view articles ad-free on a select group of publisher's websites.

Twitter hasn't shared anything about this development officially yet, but a spokesperson told CNET that "Twitter's always looking into new ways to help people start and engage in conversations", and we can expect more information regarding this soon. At the very least, it's going to mean more dumb content on Twitter, which is the last thing we all need.

Google and Apple might be forced to open up their platforms for third-party app stores and payments The Open App Markets Act is one step closer to being a law

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email