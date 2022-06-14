Twitter has implemented some minor changes to its platform recently. This includes features such as changing the color of a "like" from red to pink, to changing how tweets and replies appear on a user's profile page. Now, a new change for a limited number of its app holders has switched the order of the "Copy Link" and "Bookmark" buttons. And it seems rather unnecessary.

9to5Google has reported that the order of these two options has shifted in the Twitter mobile app.

When a user taps the share button in the bottom right corner of a tweet, a bespoke share sheet would appear with the top-most option being to share the tweet via a direct message. In the next row, there were three options in the following order - "Copy Link", "Bookmark", and "Share via".

In a bout of infinite wisdom, however, the company recently transposed the "Copy Link" and "Bookmark" actions which has resulted in longtime Twitter users bookmarking tweets instead copying tweet URLs.

Close

Additionally, removing unwanted bookmarks isn't easy. There's no undo button when the bookmark confirmation banner appears and tapping the bookmark option on the same tweet only informs the user that the action has already been performed. Users need to go to their profile settings and then hit the "Bookmarks" item to manage them.

Android Police has been looking into the share sheet behavior on three devices in different locations. In India, the options are listed as "Copy Link," "Share via," and "Bookmark" in that order. Meanwhile, our UK-based colleague had "Copy Link," "Bookmark," and "Share via." And in Germany, we saw "Share via", "Copy Link", and "Bookmark." Surprisingly, all three of us have the same app version — 9.45.0.

The company has experimented with the colors and font on its app in the past, but this is one A/B/C/x test that's bound to annoy more than to be helpful. We don't know what data Twitter is able to gather from this trial, but it seems very much like it's going about the exercise in error.

Many users are disappointed by these abrupt changes with widespread complaints of accidental bookmarking continuing to grow. While Twitter has plans for bigger changes such as introducing an edit option and adding both videos and photos to a single tweet, maybe it should consider nailing down the small things first... and then sticking to it.