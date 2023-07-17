Twitter's methods for persuading users to subscribe to Twitter Blue, from the paid blue checkmark and custom app icons to the edit button feature and longer tweets up to 25,000 characters, did not always sit well with the majority of its users. The blue check, for example, used to confer special status on any account bearing the mark, but it is now a commodity that anyone willing to pay $8 per month can obtain. And the edit button has always been regarded as a basic option that should not be restricted behind a subscription. But Elon Musk's Twitter never seems to run out of controversial features, and the most recent one — introduced late last week — unsurprisingly ruffled some feathers.

A number of Twitter users took to the platform to voice their confusion and disappointment with the latest DM changes. This is because the new policy essentially bars non-Twitter Blue subscribers from sending you a message if no prior correspondence has occurred and if you're not following them.

In announcing the feature, Twitter said the goal was to reduce spam messages in DMs. However, this resulted in many users who remain uninterested in Twitter's paid subscription being unable to reach users they want to message.

Even accounts with previously open DMs are affected by the changes. This means that if you previously allowed everyone to send you a DM, you can no longer do so following the implementation of Twitter's new policy. To everyone's surprise, when you go to the Message settings menu, you'll find that Twitter only allows message requests from verified users by default.

For non-Blue subscribers, it's now impossible to contact anyone they have no prior connection with in any way. So, unless you follow a specific user and they have a verified account, their messages will no longer appear in the restricted folder.

But even if a verified user sends you a message and you read it in the restricted folder, this new feature appears to negate one of Blue's perks, which prevents DMs from being routed to that section of your Twitter inbox.

With messages from verified users no longer getting a priority spot in your DM, you're missing out on potentially important messages from people who may reach out to you via the platform's messaging feature.