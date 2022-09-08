You can now add Twitch to your home screen again without ruining the look

WhatsApp, Spotify, and Reddit are among the most popular third-party apps to adopt a themed icon as part of Android 13. Every few days, we see the introduction of a new dynamic icon, and the latest to join the ever-growing list is Twitch. Spotted by Android Police editors in the last day, it appears to be a part of version 13.7.0, which arrived on September 7.

If you update your Android app now, you should find Twitch's new icon will appear on your phone. You can turn on themed icons under the Wallpaper and style menu if you own a handset on Android 13 and have yet to use this feature.

Many third-party apps still don't include a compatible app icon, such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, Disney+, Paypal, and more. While many big names are still yet to include the feature, it does feel like third-party apps are picking up the pace since Android 13 arrived last month,

If you're using themed icons, you'll likely find your homescreen is a bit of a mess at the moment, with some apps using the feature and others not embracing it. Android Police writer Jon Gilbert wrote about his phone screen of shame where he buries the apps that don't include the themed icons.