Summary Twitch plans to unlock monetization for most streamers on day one, with a focus on earlier earnings.

Shared Hype Trains and ways to collaborate among users should drive more revenue to creators.

Improved mobile experience with landscape and portrait video support, increased video quality, and editing tools.

Twitch has published an open letter from its CEO detailing precisely what the popular live-streaming service plans to offer in 2025. Things like Shared Hype Trains, management for Shared Chat sessions, along with communal events to help smaller streamers, easier ways to edit and share clips, and expanded monetization options for most streamers. Of course, since Twitch released a refreshed UI for its app last year, we can also expect more improvements to the mobile experience, like support for portrait and landscape video through Enhanced Broadcasting.

Twitch outlays intent for 2025

Including earlier monetization for "most"

Source: Twitch

Most notably, Twitch states it plans to "unlock monetization for everyone," opening up Bits and Subscriptions to "most streamers on day one." Further clarification isn't provided, but overall, this sounds like Twitch wants to get users earning earlier, which should put some pressure on YouTube when its monetization requirements are much stricter. It's also noted that there will be an option for streamers to use their earnings to make purchases on Twitch, which sure sounds like a great way to get back some of that money it'll be giving out with the loosened earning rules to access Bits and Subscriptions.

The ability to earn more money earlier isn't the only change we can expect from Twitch this year. Shared Hype Trains will allow users to collaborate through Stream Together or Shared Chat, with the idea that this could drive more revenue to those users. Twitch also plans to explore more ways to allow streamers to collaborate, like adding the "ability to start and manage Shared Chat sessions" directly from the app.

The mobile experience will also see improvements

Despite a recent UI overhaul in 2024, it would appear that Twitch is aware the mobile app viewing experience could use a few improvements beyond shared chat. Twitch wants to help streamers grow their community, which is why it will "provide both landscape and vertical video through Enhanced Broadcasting" sometime in the middle of the year, and will apparently be able to know if you're holding your phone in landscape or portrait, which sounds like users will be able to stream according to the orientation of their device instead of being limited to widescreen (yes, portrait clips exist, but those aren't live streams).

Improvements to video quality and the speed content loads should also see further investment from Twitch.

Twitch has plans to improve the clip editing and sharing experience, with "smoother" editing along with fresh automation to pinpoint the best moments to share from your streams. A new tool to help streamers find brand sponsors should make monetizing a little easier, and Twitch states it will search out new types of sponsorships.

Helping streamers grow and earn appears to be at the forefront of Twitch's plans

More ways to make money on Twitch sooner sounds like a great benefit for the majority of users, and a great way to stick it to competitors like YouTube that have systematically raised the requirements to monetize. More improvements to the apps are also very welcome, and the ability to stream in landscape or portrait should help encourage more app use. Overall, everything Twitch noted in its open letter from its CEO sounds good on paper, so now we just have to sit back and wait for these plans to come to fruition. In other words, Twitch has big plans for 2025 that should help its users earn and grow, which is a great way to start the new year.