Summary Twitch faces stiff competition from YouTube Live, Kick, Rumble, etc., but remains dominant thanks to a steady stream of updates.

With a new Discoverability Feed, users can now easily find personalized content on Twitch in a vertically scrolling format featuring clips and live streams.

Twitch Turbo subscribers can avoid ads on the new Discovery Feed, with updates making it easier to enter live streams.

American live-streaming platform Twitch, which was acquired by Amazon in 2014, has long-been the face of live-streaming, but recently, it has faced stiff competition from the likes of YouTube Live, Kick, Rumble, and more. "Just Chatting" is one of the biggest categories on Twitch, followed by popular titles like League of Legends, Valorant, and Fortnite, in no particular order. Discoverability on the platform, however, has long-been a problem, with small creators spending years before gaining a sizable audience. Now, to hold its dominance over the live-streaming space, and help new streamers be discovered, the platform is experimenting with a new TikTok-like vertical feed.

Twitch announced that it is rolling out a new "Discovery Feed," available now to all Android and iOS users, with an overall app redesign expected for "later this year" (via 9to5Google). The scrollable feed, currently housed in the 'Feed' section of the app, offers a mix of bite-sized clips and live streams, under aptly named 'Clips' and 'Live' sections. "The discovery feed will show you a mix of personalized content from streamers you already love and new communities we think you’ll enjoy," wrote Twitch.

Once a user finds a creator or a live stream they like, entering the stream is as easy as tapping the live-streamer's avatar to enter theater mode. It's worth noting, however, that similar to TikTok and YouTube Shorts, Twitch's Discovery Feed will show ads between clips, but they're scrollable, so they're unlikely to disrupt you as much as pre-roll ads. Also worth noting is that Twitch Turbo subscribers will be able to avoid ads altogether.

The Clips section, on the other hand, shows you some of the "top moments from across Twitch." Here, you can give a thumbs up or thumbs down to content to further personalize your feed. Users would also be able to follow streamers directly from the clip, and be notified when they go live.

What's to come?

According to Twitch, starting sometime in May, select users will see the Discovery Feed as their default view when they open up the Twitch mobile app, while others will see "more elements" of the mobile app change.

Further, as of right now, the only way to enter a live stream directly from the Discover Feed is to click on the streamer's avatar. However, Twitch says that in May, users will be able to tap anywhere on the screen in the feed to join the live stream. Additionally, the platform is also experimenting with displaying vertical content in the live feed section (limited to horizontal content at the moment).

Twitch's Discovery Feed is now live for all. If you don't see it yet, make sure you're on the latest version of the app for Android and iOS. You can read more about the new feed in Twitch's support article.