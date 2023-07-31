Elon Musk's push to change Twitter to X has gone through incredibly quickly if you consider how big Twitter is and how much its identity drives its value. When a company's worth is closely tied to its trademark, a rebrand should take time so users can adjust, but Twitter's transformation to X has happened at a breakneck pace. In fact, X's next step could remove another key element from its past.

Over the weekend, X, formerly and still colloquially known as Twitter, momentarily had a change where the Tweet button was replaced with Post (via The Verge). Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo, a writer who covers SpaceX, called attention to the change in an image post on X, and several other users reported the same behavior. While the button now says Tweet again, the fact that this change is being A/B tested is not a good sign for the future of the "tweet" terminology.

It's not out of nowhere, as the Twitter logo was recently removed from the Google Play Store listing for the app, and the app itself now appears as simply "X" on your home screen. Even embedded tweets like the one above now feature X branding.

Post is a more generic term used by Instagram, Reddit, and even X's rival Threads, so it's not a big leap. Musk may want to remove any previous references to the old name so that X doesn't linger in its shadow.

As Twitter is such a powerhouse brand, we're not sure why X is so eager to shed its old identity, but it seems like Musk is determined to make the change. Some may resist it while others may welcome the new terminology, but the direction is clear: X wants to be seen as its own brand.