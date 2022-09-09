The Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds out there. They're Google's first with ANC on board, a feature that brings them to par with the competition. If you also have a Pixel phone, it's a match made in heaven. You can now tweak ANC settings on your Pixel Buds Pro more quickly and easily than ever.

As per 9to5Google, volume controls on Google Pixel phones running Android 13 are starting to get baked-in ANC controls for the Pixel Buds Pro. The change was first spotted last week, but it's now rolling out to more users widely. If you're in on the change, opening the "Sound & vibration" screen should show you a strip with three different ANC options: one for noise cancellation, one for transparency mode, and one for disabling ANC completely.

Close

Previously, if you wanted to tweak ANC settings, you needed to get into the Pixel Buds app and navigate to the "Sound" menu. It's not like this is something people aren't used to doing — after all, many ANC earbuds on the market have their own app for tweaking settings. But the Pixel Buds Pro are made to play well with Google's ecosystem, including the Pixel, and making the ANC switches more accessible can help users disable/enable ANC more easily. You can also change ANC modes by using gestures (touch and hold to toggle between ANC/transparency), or simply by asking the Google Assistant to change it for you.

This change is currently rolling out to Pixel phones. It won't come in the form of an app update to the Pixel Buds app or to any Google app. Instead, it's a server-side update, so it might take some time for it to reach your device. If you don't see it right now, you might need to wait a few weeks. As long as your Pixel runs Android 13, you should receive it at some point.