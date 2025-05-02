Turtle Beach Atom $37 $80 Save $43 The Turtle Beach Atom mobile gaming controller offers a familiar side-by-side design that clamps onto each side of your phone in landscape. This controller is extremely portable and reliable. It's now on sale with a hefty discount that knocks over 50% off. $37 at Amazon

The best way to take mobile gaming to the next level is by connecting your device to a physical controller. Nothing beats the feeling of mashing on buttons, and having precise control really does elevate the experience. Of course, there are tons of different controllers on the market right now, but we think this one from Turtle Beach is going to be the best that you can get.

It's compact, the controls are excellent, and it has a ton of battery life. Furthermore, it won't cost you an arm and leg either, with a special deal from Amazon that brings it down to just $37. That's 53% off its current retail price, bringing it down to its lowest price yet. So be sure to pick one up while this deal's still good, because you don't want to miss out.

What's great about the Turtle Beach Atom controller?