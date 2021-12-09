After a brief round of beta-testing, Samsung has started to release the first One UI 4 stable builds to its lineup of devices. First, the Android 12-based update landed on the Galaxy S21 family of devices, including the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. Shortly after, it started arriving on Samsung's new lineup of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Galaxy Z Fold3. There's plenty to look forward to in One UI 4, including Samsung's own take on dynamic theming, but if you're in South Korea and you have a foldable, you might want to wait a little bit before pulling the trigger on that update.

As reported by SamMobile, users in South Korea have encountered a number of serious bugs after the update. Samsung's official forums have seen people complain about everything from screen flickering and lag to dark mode and Dual Messenger issues. Some users have complained about broken features like screenshots or even the ability to take pictures. Others have reported their phone got outright bricked or is stuck in the recovery menu.

In other words, many people are having a lot of issues, meaning something is very wrong with this update. Other reported issues include the phones being stuck in 60Hz mode, bad audio quality, and an inability to use streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube.

Samsung has apparently decided to halt the rollout, which sounds like a sensible idea. After all of these critical bugs are fixed, it's expected that the rollout will be resumed and extended to other countries. So don't fret: it'll probably be completely fine by the time the update arrives on your phone. It just needs a little bit more time in the oven.

