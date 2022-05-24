At the end of April, we learned that Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion would be making its way from consoles and PC to mobile. This is an adventure game that plays similarly to classic Zelda titles, with a heavy dose of humor slapped on top, and it just launched on the Play Store this morning. So if you've been itching to get your hands on a quality Zelda-like on mobile or are simply keen to topple the government by tearing up endless tax forms, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is here, and it offers a boatload of fun.

The above trailer should provide you with a solid idea of what Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion has to offer. As you can see, it's designed as a top-down Zelda-like adventure game, where you'll solve puzzles while delving into dungeons, all in an effort to avoid your taxes. The game's pixel art is inviting and supports high framerates for silky-smooth animations. So performance is on point. Plus, the gameplay is highly accessible, thanks to a god mode option in the settings, along with an option to multiply your character's strength. So if you're only in this for the story, the developer has you covered, and there are multiple endings, which means even if you take the easy route, there's a bunch to explore, with the game clocking in at around 2-hours for each playthrough.

As far as the game's controls are concerned, the touch controls are perfectly acceptable and can be adjusted in the settings to change their size and position. Better yet, controllers are supported, and you can even choose between Xbox or PlayStation button prompts in the settings to ensure the prompts on the screen match your controller of choice (third-party controllers are also supported, like the SteelSeries Stratus+).

Now, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is listed as a free release, and you can trial the game to see whether or not it appeals. If you like what you see, then you can unlock the game in its entirety for $5.49, which is much cheaper than the $14.99 Steam version (currently on sale for $7.99, which is still more expensive than the new mobile port). As it stands, today's mobile release is the cheapest version out there, without any compromises to gameplay or features.

So there you have it. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is available on mobile. It's an excellent port, and the price is the lowest of all platforms. The game's a hoot with tons of humor to break up the adventure-based gameplay. There's a reason Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion retains very positive reviews on Steam a year since its release, and now mobile gamers can finally get a taste. Don't miss out!

