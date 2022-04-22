Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a popular indie Zelda-like that initially launched on consoles and PC, and the game recently landed on Xbox Game Pass. Here's the thing, as of this morning, Turnip Boy popped up on the Google Play Store for pre-registration, which means the game is coming to Android. This is a title that offers an amusing, offbeat adventure about a turnip causing havoc in its community, as it hasn't paid its taxes, setting up the game's adventure where you'll explore dungeons in an effort to pay back those taxes.

The above trailer dates back to 2021 for the release on PC and Nintendo Switch, so it may not be perfectly representative of the upcoming mobile game. Still, it should easily provide a solid idea of what to expect from the mobile title. As you can see, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion takes heavy inspiration from the Zelda series, with its top-down view and familiar action combat. Of course, the zany atmosphere of a vegetable skipping out on its taxes is a big part of the draw, so expect a heavy dose of humor.

Seeing that little has been revealed about this mobile release, all we have to go on is what's included in the Play Store listing. The game's screenshots illustrate touch controls with a virtual thumbstick on the left and a few buttons on the right of the screen, so touch controls are a given, though there's no mention if controller support will be included. We also don't know how the game will be monetized or when it will launch. Still, if you're interested in the key features of the game, you can find them below.

Key features: A thrilling, single-player adventure full of tax evasion, petty crimes and more.

Dungeons full of puzzles, enemies and rare treasures to pay back your debt.

Battle massive beasts that terrorize the garden community.

Grow and harvest plants to aid in your journey.

A large cast of quirky food-based characters, all with their own stories and problems.

Tons of tax documents to rip up, allowing you to erase your paper trail and potentially destroy the government.

Earn collectible hats and alternate between which one to wear.

Multiple endings based on how effectively you commit tax evasion.

A deep history of the world and how it became what it is.

While none of the above features are surprising since the console and PC versions offer the same content, it's a good signal we're getting a port and not a mobile interpretation. Keep in mind that this is a short game that clocks in at around 2-hours to beat; though reviews have remained positive since release, a good sign players were pleased with their purchases. So if you'd like to receive a notification whenever Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion launches on Android, whatever day that may be, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget below.

