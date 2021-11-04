Black Friday is right around the corner, which means the holiday shopping season is basically already here. Whether you’re strapped for cash this year, or you need to make some room for new gadgets, Decluttr offers a great way to offload retired tech for more cash than you’re likely to find anywhere else. Here’s how to get the most money for your used electronics.

What is Decluttr?

Just in case you haven’t heard, Decluttr is an all-encompassing used device buyer, refurbisher, and reseller. They’ll take your old electronics — from phones, to tablets, to laptops, and more — in exchange for cold, hard cash that you can spend on holiday gifts and other items.

Why you should sell your used electronics to Decluttr

Did you know that Decluttr pays up to 33% more cash than carrier buyback programs offer for used phones? We’re not talking about lame store credit here, either. This is real money, sent straight to your PayPal or direct deposit account. Plus, you can get 10% more cash on top of that with our exclusive buyback code (more on that later).

Decluttr accepts more than just phones, too. They know you have old tablets, computers, and a game console (or several) that you simply don’t need anymore. They’ll take these off your hands whenever you’re ready.

Decluttr is also a huge proponent of global e-waste reduction. They’ve made it their mission to help recycle some of the 44.4 million metric tons of gadgets that are discarded every year. So instead of letting your old electronics fuel the global e-waste crisis, you can have them recycled while getting paid to do it.

Finally, Decluttr’s buyback program is fast, easy to use, and totally free — you don’t pay any shipping costs, processing fees, or resale taxes. You just send your devices in a box with a prepaid label, and that’s it!

How to sell your used electronics to Decluttr

Head on over to Decluttr’s official website and click the “Start Selling” button. Type your phone’s make and model into the item bar. Select your phone’s carrier and condition. Then hit “Sell This Device.” Repeat the steps above to add more devices if needed. Once you’re done, click “Add a Voucher Code,” and type in POLICE10 to receive an additional 10% cash valuation for Android Police readers. Then hit “Continue to Checkout.” Sign up if you’re a new Decluttr customer, or sign in if you’re an existing customer. Choose how you’d like to receive your payment — through PayPal or via direct deposit. You can also donate your device’s value to charity, if you’d like. Then checkout.

After you’ve completed these steps, Decluttr will send you a prepaid label to cover the cost of shipping your electronics. From there, you’ll have 28 days to pack up the items and send them to Decluttr. You will then receive your cash in your PayPal or direct deposit account one day after your gadgets arrive.

Want to make even better use of that cash? Through November 30, you can get 10% off certified refurbished tech at Decluttr (up to $120 per device) when you use the code NOVEMBER10 at checkout.

