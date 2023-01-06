Source: Amazon Google Nest Audio $75 $100 Save $25 Google's Nest Audio was already one of the best value buys in the smart speaker segment at its regular price, which makes this $25 discount even sweeter. Rich sound combined with Google Assistant smarts and an array of far-field microphones make it a joy for streaming music, answering basic questions, and controlling your smart home. The ability to set up a wireless stereo speaker pair with the purchase of two is just icing on the cake. $75 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for the best smart speaker around, the Nest Audio is perfect for anyone in the Google ecosystem. It’s Cast-compatible with basically every music app, it has much richer sound than the smaller, cheaper Nest Mini, and with two speakers paired together, you can set up wireless stereo sound. Throw in some Google Assistant smarts with excellent voice activation sensitivity thanks to a three-microphone array, and you end up with a solid value proposition with its standard $100 price tag — one that just got even better thanks to Best Buy’s $25 discount.

Why is this a good deal?

We’ve occasionally seen Google Nest Audio on sale for $75 before, but the only time it's been significantly lower was during last year's Black Friday sale, a price we saw on and off again throughout the holidays. There are no rumors of a successor in the pipeline at this time, so it's unlikely that you'll see a lower price in the months to come.

Aside from the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack input, there aren't many downsides to the Nest Audio. The lack of a wired option is somewhat balanced out by the fact you can pair any Bluetooth device with the speaker for audio output. Bass is also a bit lacking, but it’s as good as it can get without having a much larger form factor. An underrated factor is the physical design of the device — it's subtle enough to help it blend in with any room's decor, and that's an even easier task thanks to the five color options of charcoal, sky, sage, sand, and chalk.