The Galaxy S22's hole-punch camera has inspired app developers to come up with some creative uses for its position within the smartphone's screen. One example is Energy Ring, which wraps it in a glowing circle to indicate remaining power, turning a function usually represented by a utilitarian little battery symbol into something akin to a special effect. Another developer just took a similar approach to notifications, adding even more visual flair.

An XDA forum member created aodNotify, which effectively takes the place of a physical LED light. XDA says the app is designed to work in concert with the always on display but will still work if that's turned off. As with Energy Ring, the app has some customizations available and a convenient preview function that lets you see if you've received notifications without having to wake your phone.

AodNotify's lighting styles let you use either screen edge notices or the hole-punch and the developer claims in the app's Play Store listing that it's pretty easy on battery consumption. It is available for Galaxy S22 and S21 as well as the Note 20, S20, S10, Note 10 or the A52 series devices. To check out aodNotify or Energy Ring for yourself just click on the Google Play Store links below.

How to avoid Android 12.1 QPR releases without wiping your data Get out if you want out

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email