While scrolling through your YouTube feed, you may have encountered a dedicated section of YouTube Shorts through the app or in your web browser. As a viewer, you may heavily prefer YouTube for its long-form content (unlike other short-form content platforms, like TikTok, for example).

Even with YouTube Shorts trending in your feed, you can keep it away from the rest of the content. You simply need to turn off or hide YouTube Shorts from appearing on your page. While there is no easy way to do this on a well-serviced mobile device, there are still ways to disable YouTube Shorts in the app and on the website; below, we put together a guide teaching you all the methods of turning off YouTube Shorts.

How to disable YouTube Shorts for 30 days

You can use the 30-day trick to tell YouTube you're not interested in Shorts. After thirty days, you will have to repeat these steps.

1. Open YouTube.com on a web browser and sign in to your YouTube account.

2. Navigate to the home page; do not go to the Shorts page.

3. Scroll down until you see the Shorts section.

4. Click the "X" button (Not Interested) next to Shorts on the YouTube Home page.

5. After successfully clicking the "X" button, a confirmation message of Shelf will be hidden for 30 days will display.

This method of disabling YouTube Shorts does not apply to the YouTube app. To apply it to the Android or iOS app, sign into YouTube using desktop mode through your mobile browser.

On the YouTube mobile app, you can also mark Not Interested on individual Shorts in your feed. At the top of the video, tap the three dots and select Not Interested.

How to disable YouTube Shorts using a third-party extension

You can install various Chrome browser extensions to improve your YouTube experience. Popular ones on the Chrome Web Store include:

If you're using Firefox, add-ons are built for the same purpose as browser extensions. Popular add-ons to block or hide YouTube Shorts include:

How to disable YouTube Shorts using a third-party app

Some apps give you more control over YouTube; a famous example is ReVanced. ReVanced is an alternative to YouTube Vanced (discontinued in 2022), an open-source app that modifies YouTube. Before installing ReVanced, you must install MicroG from a trusted APK source to sign in to your YouTube account.

Once in the ReVanced app, navigate to Settings > Layout > Shorts Components > Hide shorts in feed.

If using ReVanced Extended, select Hide shorts self and Disable shorts player at app startup, then go to Navigation and choose Hide shorts.

Note that YouTube is finding ways to crack down on third-party apps (ones that can potentially block ads), so while this method may prove valid now, it may become ineffective in the future.

Downgrading the YouTube app to a previous version

On Android, it is far easier to roll back to an older version of an app. To acquire a YouTube version older than 14.13.54, you must sideload the app from a trusted APK source (like APK Mirror and F-Droid) and disable the Play Store's update feature.

Remember that reverting to an app's previous version isn't foolproof. You may encounter stability issues, bugs, and less security.

Unfortunately, if you're looking to roll back the YouTube app on iOS, the process is nearly impossible and not recommended.

