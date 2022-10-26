Samsung TVs offer three voice assistants, all of which can be disabled

Samsung televisions come with many useful features, ranging from accessibility options to a gaming hub, along with enough streaming apps to rival the best streaming devices. One of its options, voice commands, can be useful for those who don't want to navigate the TV's menus every time they need to do something. It can be connected to Amazon Alexa, Google Voice, and Samsung's Bixby Intelligent Assistant.

However, a voice assistant comes with privacy concerns. The assistants share voice data with their respective parent companies, and Alexa and Google Assistant share your Samsung Account data. You might decide that the convenience is not worth the trouble. Or, if you lose the remote in the couch cushions, you could accidentally activate the voice assistant at an inopportune time.

No matter the reason, you can turn off the voice assistant on your Samsung TV by following this guide.

How to turn off Bixby Intelligent Assistant on your Samsung TV

Samsung's voice assistant, Bixby, is a bare-bones voice assistant that does not require signing up for another service, simplifying the setup process. If you wish to remove the Bixby service from your Samsung TV, take the following steps:

Press the Home button on your Samsung TV remote. Push the left side of the directional navigation ring to navigate to the left and then highlight the settings icon. Push the select button at the center of the navigation ring to open the settings menu. Navigate down and highlight General, then press select. Navigate down and highlight Voice, then press select. Navigate down and highlight Bixby Voice Settings, then press select. In the left menu, navigate to the Privacy option and press select. Navigate to the bottom of the privacy page and select Leave Bixby. On the pop-up menu, select Leave Bixby. A warning screen tells you that this will delete all Bixby-related data from your Samsung account. Select OK to proceed. Your Bixby data is deleted, and Bixby is disabled on your Samsung TV.

If you enabled Bixby on other Samsung devices, this disables the service on those devices. It takes Samsung several hours to process the Bixby deletion request. You won't be able to reactivate Bixby on any Samsung device until the request is completed.

If you're not a Bixby fan, you'll want to check out our How to remove Bixby from your Samsung Galaxy phone guide.

How to turn off Amazon Alexa on your Samsung TV

Amazon Alexa is a popular voice assistant service. Its Echo devices make it easy to listen to music and books, order items from Amazon, and control other smart home gadgets, including a Samsung TV connected to your Amazon account.

If you don't want to use Amazon's Alexa services on your TV, take the following steps:

Press the Home button on your Samsung TV remote. Push the right side of the directional navigation ring until you see the Alexa logo. Push the select button at the center of the navigation. Push Left to go to the menu. Push down twice to go to settings. Scroll to the bottom. Select log out. Select Not Now.

You have removed Amazon Alexa functionality from your Samsung TV. Your TV is removed from the list of devices on your Alexa account. To use Alexa again, go through the setup process and log back in.

How to turn off Google Assistant on your Samsung TV

Google Voice Assistant lets you navigate your TV and take advantage of advanced features, such as tracking your bills, checking the weather, and looking up sports scores. If you wish to remove this functionality from your Samsung TV, take the following steps:

On your Samsung TV remote, push the Home button. Push the left side of the directional navigation ring until Settings is highlighted. Push the select button at the center of the navigation ring to open the settings menu. Navigate down and highlight General, then press select. Navigate down and highlight Voice, then press select. Navigate down to Google Assistant Settings and press select. Select the Manage Account option. Select Sign Out. Select Done.

You are now signed out from Google Assistant on your Samsung TV. To use Google Assistant, go through the setup process again.

How to switch voice command providers on your Samsung TV

If you've grown tired of the voice command service but still want to use voice commands on your TV, switch which service you use through the settings menu. To do this, take the following steps:

Press the Home button on your Samsung TV remote. Push the left side of the directional navigation ring to navigate to the left and highlight the settings icon. Push the select button at the center of the navigation ring to open the settings menu. Navigate down and highlight General, then press select. Navigate down and highlight Voice, then press select. Press select again while highlighting the Voice Assistant option. Push up or down to choose the voice assistant you want to use, then press select. A menu asks if you want to change your voice assistant. Highlight OK and press select.

This opens the setup screen for your voice assistant of choice. Follow the instructions on the screen to set up your new service.

Do more with your Samsung TV

Samsung's Smart TVs offer some amazing features and options, with new features added all the time. If you're interested in some of Samsung's offerings, look at their free TV streaming Service, Samsung TV Plus, which lets you enjoy hundreds of live channels for free on your Samsung TV, Samsung Galaxy Smartphone, and on the web.