Google Discover shows you an endless news feed from numerous websites tailored to your interests. It collects stories from around the web that might appeal to you. You can access Discover on your Android phone, tablet, iPhone, or iPad.

Although Google Discover uses algorithms to personalize your feed, it isn’t perfect. If it serves you unwanted articles, you can ignore them or block topics and publishers after tapping the three-dot icon at the bottom of the card. However, the experience of stumbling across spammy autoplay videos on your iPhone can be annoying. This guide shows you how to turn off Google Discover’s video autoplay on the iOS app.

What is Google Discover?

Google Discover is like a news feed that helps you find interesting articles. It uses your search history and interests to serve relevant news and other content. It’s available on both Android and iOS via the Google app. You can access it only on mobile; there’s no desktop option.

While Android users can easily access their feed by swiping right from the home screen, iOS users can only view their feed by opening the Google app. It’s under the search bar in the Home tab on both Android and iOS. You can tweak Google Discover's personalized suggestions by reporting or blocking articles from unwanted sources.

You’ll find content related to your hobbies and interests based on the following information about you:

The topics you view

The topics you mark as Not interested in

The channels you watch

The devices you use to access Discover

What are video previews in Google Discover?

Your Google Discover feed shows new and engaging content based on your interests and how you interact with other stories. You’ll find articles and YouTube videos in the form of cards. While the news articles are static, videos start playing automatically. Discover shows you a preview, but you might not want it to play while scrolling. Google lets you turn it off in Settings.

How to turn off Google Discover’s video autoplay on the Google iOS app

If you don’t want videos to autoplay in Google Discover, deactivate it from the app. The YouTube videos will now show up as thumbnails.

Although we use an iPhone for this guide, the steps are similar for Android users.

Launch the Google app. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Close Choose General. Tap Autoplay video previews. Close You’ll see the following options: Never, Wi-Fi Only, and Always. The Always option will autoplay previews on Wi-Fi and mobile networks. Close Select Never. It will turn off autoplay videos.

Refresh your Google Discover feed

Google Discover shows you news, hobby-related content, videos, and other articles that might interest you, all in one place. If the autoplay videos option bothers you, turning it off is straightforward.

Discover offers numerous customization options. You can tweak your feed to display more topics that matter to you. If your feed does not reflect your interests, reset Google Discover so the algorithm can start from scratch. You can deactivate the Discover page if it continues showing irrelevant content. It will not appear again the next time you open the Google app. However, turning it off on one device will not deactivate it on others. You'll switch off the feature on all your devices.