Chrome extensions enhance your web browsing experience when needed, but you don't always want them to be active. Google Chrome is many people's default web browser, offering customizability with its extensions; the Chrome Web Store has almost 200,000 extensions registered. While numerous extensions exist, some are not deemed safe or well-kept compared to the most reputable ones on the Web Store. So, to help everyone filter out their extensions, we've created a guide to teach everyone how to remove and disable unwanted Chrome extensions.

Unfortunately, Google has not launched Chrome extension support on its default mobile browser, so our tutorial series will focus on turning off and removing Chrome extensions on any handy Chromebook or working Windows and Mac computer.

Why should you manage your Chrome extensions?

You may wonder why managing your Chrome extensions is a good practice, even if you consider them safe and trustworthy. However, using them for prolonged periods can also cause your browser to face security vulnerabilities. They also can slow down your web browser and even cause pages to not load properly. Using VPN extensions, for example, will impact a website's load time.

Google Chrome logo on a mobile phone screen
Other times, Chrome extensions can face compatibility issues, especially if used for the same purpose, and work to modify your web browser; you can experience crashes, bugs, and unintended behaviors. In these situations, monitoring your Chrome extension usage and considering removing the extensions you no longer use is vital to get your browser working optimally again.

How to remove Chrome extensions

In this tutorial, we use a Windows computer, but Chromebook and MacOS users can follow these steps.

On your computer:

  1. Open Google Chrome.
  2. At the top right, select the Three-dot icon to navigate to the More menu.
    Red solid arrow pointing to red rectangle outline over three-dot icon in google chrome
  3. Click Extensions > Manage extensions.
    red rectangle outline over extensions in google chrome
  4. Select the extension you want to remove and choose Remove.
    red rectangle outline over manage extensions in google chrome
  5. Click Remove (again).
    two rectangle outlines over remove option under extension in all extensions on google chrome

You can also search for the Chrome extension using the Chrome Web Store and click Remove from Chrome.

red rectangle outline over remove from chrome button in chrome web store
A laptop on a wooden desk displaying the Chrome Web Store homepage, with a smartphone, a bottle, pens, and a miniature cannon alongside.
How to delete hidden Chrome extensions

This guide will help you delete extensions without opening Chrome. By following this tutorial, you can also find a complete list of extensions hidden from your extensions list.

  1. Open File Explorer and go to your C drive.
    red rectangle outline highlighting the c drive listed in file explorer on a windows 11 computer
  2. Navigate to Users > (your PC's username).
    red rectangle outline over username folder in c drive in file explorer
  3. Select App Data. Click View > Show > Hidden items if this folder doesn't show.
    red rectangle outline over appdata folder in file explorer
  4. Navigate to Local > Google > Chrome.
    red rectangle outline over chrome folder
  5. Inside User Data, open the Default folder.
    red rectangle outline over default folder in file explorer
  6. Locate and open the Extensions folder.
    red rectangle outline over extensions folder in file explorer
  7. Right-click on a folder and select Delete. Empty the trash can on your computer to remove the folder permanently.

The official Google ID is labeled on your extension folders. You can search for these Google IDs by putting chrome://extensions/?id= and adding the string after the equals sign in your web browser. Note that some of these might be hidden from your extensions manager list.

Suppose you want to inspect an extension before deleting it. Open the extension file, locate the manifest.json file, and open it using Microsoft Notepad.

How to turn off Chrome extensions

You might still want to use your Chrome extensions when the situation demands it. But you don't want to keep them running each time you're on your web browser or have them active on specific websites. Our tutorial covers how to turn off Chrome extensions entirely while setting permissions where they are inactive for specific websites.

We use a Windows computer running Google Chrome, but you can follow these steps using a Chromebook or Mac.

How to turn off Chrome extensions completely

  1. Open Google Chrome.
  2. At the top right, select the Three-dot icon to navigate to the More menu.
    Red solid arrow pointing to red rectangle outline over three-dot icon in google chrome
  3. Click Extensions > Manage extensions.
    red rectangle outline over manage extensions in google chrome
  4. Select the extension you wish to turn off and click the toggle at the bottom right of the extension listing.
    red rectangle outline over extensions toggle in all extensions on google chrome

To turn on Chrome extensions:

Return to Manage extensions and click the toggle next to the extension to turn it back on.

How to turn on Chrome extensions for a specific website

  1. Open Google Chrome.
  2. At the top right, select the Three-dot icon to navigate to the More menu.
    Red solid arrow pointing to red rectangle outline over three-dot icon in google chrome
  3. Click Extensions > Manage extensions.
    red rectangle outline over manage extensions in google chrome
  4. Click Details next to an extension.
    red rectangle outline over details in all extensions on google chrome
  5. Click the dropdown menu under Site access.
    red rectangle outline over site access dropdown menu in google chrome
  6. Select On specific sites.
    red rectangle outline over on specific site option in dropdown menu
  7. Enter the URL of the website you wish to enable with the extension and click Add.
    two rectangle box outlines with label 1 and 2 showing url text field and add button on add a site

The Chrome extension will only work on the specified site, so it will stay turned off by default when it is not in use. This is helpful when worrying about general CPU usage while browsing Chrome. Extensions often contribute to higher CPU usage, slowing down your web browser and computer. But extensions are sometimes useful, like tracking Amazon price history while using camelcamelcamel. In such cases, we don't want to remove them entirely from our browsers.

How to temporarily disable Chrome extensions

If you're worried about hidden Chrome extensions working in the background and not showing up on your manager, you can add a command to disable all Chrome extensions. We show you how to do this below.

Before proceeding, ensure you enable admin privileges or permissions.

  1. On your computer, right-click the Chrome icon and select Properties.
    red rectangle outline over properties on a rightclick next to chrome
  2. Navigate to the Target text field in the Shortcut tab.
    red rectangle outline over target text field in shortcut tab
  3. Inside the Target text field, type (space)--disable-extensions at the end of the text line, then click Apply.
    two rectangle outlines labeled 1 and 2 over target text field and apply button

The extensions will still be on the manager page with turned-on toggles. But adding this command ensures they are effectively turned off, similar to how you've cut off the supply to power, but the light switch stays flipped on.

To re-enable your extensions, return to the Chrome icon, remove the (space)--disable-extensions at the end of the text line, and click Apply.

Find out which Chrome extensions are trustworthy

Of course, because third parties develop Chrome extensions, they can (sometimes) be unsafe to use. They function similarly to apps on the Google Play Store; some apps bring great features, while others don't work as intended. Other times, apps and extensions can have a malicious purpose (like installing malware). That's why we should keep an eye out, as it becomes important to learn more about them before clicking the install button.

Fortunately, when browsing the Chrome Web Store, you can search for badges next to these extensions. These badges represent if the extension abides by the Chrome Web Store's best practices. So the next time you browse the store, look for the badge and read the reviews — it is always better to be safe than sorry!

extension-hero-1
