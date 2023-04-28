The internet is a vast and seemingly endless network of information, entertainment, and communication. However, not all content on the web is suitable for everyone, especially children. That's where SafeSearch comes in. It's a feature built into many search engines to filter out potentially inappropriate content.

While SafeSearch is useful, it can also be restrictive for adults who want access to all types of web content. If you fall into that category of people that feel they can stomach anything the search engines throw at them, this article is for you. It covers how to turn off SafeSearch on popular search engines, whether you prefer surfing the web on your phone or a top-of-the-line Chromebook.

Turn off Google SafeSearch on a desktop

You can easily turn off SafeSearch on your Mac, Windows PC or Chromebook.

Turn off SafeSearch from the SafeSearch settings

To turn off the SafeSearch feature on your computer:

Go to SafeSearch settings at https://www.google.com/safesearch. You'll see a toggle on the right side of the page. If it's blue, it's activated. Flip the toggle to turn it off.

Turn off SafeSearch from the Google search page

Search for any topic in Google Chrome or your default browser using the company's search engine. Click the Quick Settings icon in the upper-right corner of the display. Scroll down to SafeSearch and flip the switch beside it. It turns gray, indicating that it's off.

Turn off Google SafeSearch on an Android phone or tablet

Turn off SafeSearch whether you're using an Android phone or tablet.

Use the Google app to turn off SafeSearch

Launch the Google app on your Android phone or tablet. Tap your profile picture or initials in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select Settings from the options. 2 Images Close Navigate to SafeSearch. Flip the switch on the right to turn off SafeSearch. 2 Images Close

Use a mobile browser to turn off SafeSearch

Visit SafeSearch settings via https://www.google.com/safesearch on your Android device or tablet browser.

via https://www.google.com/safesearch on your Android device or tablet browser. Tap the blue toggle to turn SafeSearch off. It turns gray, indicating that it's off.

Turn off SafeSearch on an Android TV

Launch the Android TV homescreen. Scroll down to Settings. Navigate to Preferences. Select Search. Select SafeSearch filter. Tap the switch to toggle it off.

How to turn off Bing's SafeSearch feature

Microsoft Bing is one of the most popular search engines on the web. If you prefer it to Google as your default tool for surfing the web, here's how to adjust the SafeSearch settings.

Launch your browser and go to Bing.com. Wait for the page to load fully. Select the hamburger icon in the upper-right corner of the window. A drop-down menu appears. Select SafeSearch. You're taken to the Bing search settings page. Choose one of the SafeSearch options: Strict, Moderate, or Off. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap Save.

How to turn off DuckDuckGo SafeSearch

There are several ways to turn off SafeSearch for DuckDuckGo.

Turn off Safe Search using the search result page

Search for anything using DuckDuckGo as your default search engine. Click Safe search under the toolbar. A drop-down menu with a few privacy levels appears. Choose any of the options: Strict, Moderate, or Off.

Turn off Safe Search from the DuckDuckGo settings

Visit the DuckDuckGo settings page at https://duckduckgo.com/settings. Navigate to Safe Search. Tap the drop-down button to the right. Select an option of your choice.

Turn off SafeSearch using the bang syntax

You only need to add the !safeoff syntax to any part of your search query for this option. This automatically turns off safe search for the results. It's worth noting that safe search remains off for subsequent searches until you turn it back on again.

Turn off Safe Search using safe DuckDuckGo

While the previous sections have been about turning off SafeSearch, this one allows you to turn it on. Instead of going to the regular DuckDuckGo domain, go to https://safe.duckduckgo.com/ instead. This automatically enables safe search with the maximum (strict) setting.

How to turn on SafeSearch

For most search engines, SafeSearch is off by default or turned on with moderate settings. However, there are a few exceptions. For example, SafeSearch is turned on by default for Google accounts of children under 13. Similarly, family accounts only allow parents to adjust the setting.

Whichever account you operate, you'll turn on SafeSearch to hide explicit results and screen potentially harmful content. Follow the steps we described for your web browser. However, choose an option that turns on the feature.

SafeSearch is not perfect. Even when turned on, explicit content may slip through. However, search engines usually have options to report it. It's also worth noting that SafeSearch doesn't work across search engines. For example, if you turn it on or off for Google, you'll do the same when switching to Bing. Also, SafeSearch doesn't work on websites that you visit directly.

Why settle for the default settings?

Smartphones and applications sometimes come with default settings that might be limiting. Whether it's personalizing your browser homepage, adjusting your search settings, or tweaking your device's display settings, changing a few settings can unlock a new personalized experience.