When you're online, sometimes you prefer uninterrupted sessions. Having your Chrome notifications going at full blast can be disruptive. Some websites also have a history of being abusers of spam. But no matter the reasoning, you can turn Chrome's notifications off to quiet down your browsing.

If Google Chrome is your default browser of choice or you're browsing on your trusty Chromebook, you can navigate to the settings to change your notification preferences. Our tutorial below will show you how to toggle off notifications entirely and how to block them for specific websites.

How to turn off Chrome notifications on PC

You can turn off all notifications from Chrome's settings or disable them for specific sites. Our guide goes over both methods. We use a Windows computer in this example, but Chromebook and MacOS users can also follow along.

Open Google Chrome and navigate to the Three-dot icon. Go to Settings. Click Privacy and Security in the side panel. Select Site settings. Click Notifications. Alternatively, you can use the shortcut chrome://settings/content/notifications. Choose Don't allow sites to send notifications.

To turn your notifications back on, return to chrome://settings/content/notifications and select Sites can ask to send notifications. You can also choose one of the three options: Collapse all requests in the address bar, Collapse unwanted requests (recommended), and Expand all requests to control how you want sites to send you notifications; we recommend selecting one of the three options if you opt-in for a less busy experience on Chrome, but still prefer to receive notifications. Essentially, it hides the notifications by default if you select one of the collapse options.

To turn off Chrome notifications for specific sites:

Open Google Chrome and navigate to the Three-dot icon. Go to Settings. Click Privacy and Security in the side panel. Select Site settings. Click Notifications. Alternatively, you can use the shortcut chrome://settings/content/notifications. Click Add in Customized behaviors. Enter the website URL and select Add.

For websites that you've turned notifications on:

Navigate to Customized behaviors and click the Three-dot icon next to the website. Select Block.

To undo the Block action, navigate to the Customized behaviors section, click the Three-dot icon next to the site under Not allowed to send notifications, and select Allow.

You can also enable Use quieter messaging to block notification prompts (if you have this option under Default behavior). A website will ask to send notifications, permitting it to send notifications without pop-ups. To view the notification, click the Bell icon at the top right next to the address bar. You can also choose to grant permission to specific websites this way.

How to turn off Chrome notifications on mobile

You can turn off Chrome notifications via app settings, or through Chrome itself. Typically, you won't need to do this if you've disabled permissions for Chrome, but if you've enabled notification permissions, we will walk you through how to turn them off below. In this example, we use an Android phone, but you can follow these steps if you own a tablet, iPad, or iPhone.

Open Google Chrome and navigate to the Three-dot icon at the top right corner. Tap Settings. Close Select Site settings. Tap Notifications. Close Tap on the toggle next to Notifications to turn it off. You can also tap Use quieter messaging to turn off the notification prompts. To silence specific sites, tap on the website under Allowed and toggle off Allow notifications. Close

If you're trying to turn off app notifications for Google Chrome, navigate to Settings > Notifications > Allow notifications (toggle off) in Chrome.

To turn notifications back on Android, go to Settings > Site Settings > Notifications > Notifications (toggle on). For sites registered on the Blocked list, tap on the site and select Allow notifications (toggle on).

If you're using Google Chrome on an iPad or iPhone, tap your Profile icon and go to Notifications. Notifications should be off by default, but if you've allowed them before, you can toggle them off using this method. You can return to this page to turn notifications back on, and once you've toggled them on, Chrome will prompt you to go to your iOS settings to enable notifications.

Related How to better manage notifications on your Android phone It is time you take some steps to reduce the notification clutter on your Android phone

Still desire quieter Chrome sessions for longer periods?

Consider browsing in incognito mode. You won't receive notifications while in incognito mode. You can even protect your privacy by locking the incognito tab with a biometric. That way, you can enjoy an uninterrupted experience with maximum privacy, especially if you're working on a high-profile project you don't want others to see.