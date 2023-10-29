With hackers going restless to steal your data, securing your accounts beyond using guessable passwords is more essential than ever. Two-factor authentication (2FA) offers that extra layer of security, requiring a confirmation code or prompt from a trusted device each time you sign in from a new device. However, it's not perfect. Some find the extra step inconvenient, and you may be locked behind your account if you lose access to the authentication device or method.

The pros of using two-factor authentication are more than its cons. But if it causes more problems for you, you can always turn off Gmail 2FA using your decent Android phone, iPhone, or computer whenever you want.

What happens after turning off Gmail 2FA?

With two-factor authentication deactivated, you only need your email and password to sign in to Gmail on any device. You don't get Google prompts on devices you're currently signed in. The only way you'll know when someone signs in to your account is through a Google security alert email.

Turning off two-factor authentication for your Gmail account doesn't automatically make it vulnerable to hackers. Your account might remain safe if you're strategic with creating passwords. But passwords suck, and many people still don't get it right. What if someone learns your password or you get tricked by phishing? You put your Google account at risk.

Gmail is tied to your Google account, meaning changes to your security settings affect other Google services you use. Anyone who knows your password can access your Google Photos, Calendar, Drive, Docs, and other apps without needing a second authentication method. Google passkeys are a thing, but it doesn't prevent unauthorized sign-ins when someone knows your password. It's safer knowing you have backup security.

If you're concerned about the risks of SMS-based two-step verification, there are other ways to use two-factor authentication on your Google Account.

How to turn off Gmail two-step verification on Android and iOS

Gmail's 2FA is embedded into your Google account security settings, which you can access through any Google app or web browser. Android users can access the Google account settings in over six ways, but it's easily accessible through Gmail if you use an iOS device. Follow the steps below:

Open Gmail on your phone. Tap your profile picture or initials in the upper-right corner. Select Manage your Google Account. 2 Images Close Select Security in the ribbon menu under your email. In the How you sign in to Google section, tap 2-Step Verification. Confirm your password or passkey on the next page if required. Close Click Turn off in the upper-right corner. A pop-up window asks if you want to turn off the extra security. Tap Turn Off again to confirm your action. 2 Images Close

How to turn off Gmail 2FA using a computer

Deactivating your Google account two-step verification on a computer isn't much different from a smartphone. Here's what it takes:

Visit myaccount.google.com in your favorite browser and sign in. Click Security in the left navigation pane. Select 2-Step Verification under the How you sign in to Google section. Click Turn Off at the top. A pop-up window shows what happens after turning off 2FA for your Google account. Select Turn Off again to confirm your action.

Make sure your Google account is recoverable

It's all click, and you don't need extra steps to sign in to Gmail. But while enjoying the freedom, ensure your Google account is recoverable if anything happens. The worst-case scenario is having your account hacked without a means of recovery. The tech giant won't hand over your account because you think it's yours. You need to prove it. Start by updating your phone number, as it's the base factor Google uses to verify your identity when you need to recover a hacked Google account.