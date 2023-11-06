While having the Galaxy Store and the Play Store on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone offers versatility, it's not always ideal. The Galaxy Store provides access to hundreds of apps designed for your Galaxy device, but its notifications and promotional pushes can be annoying.

These disrupt your user experience and consume valuable resources like RAM in the background. It's a bummer to spend a fortune on one of the best Android phones on the market and be annoyed by ads. There are simple fixes to prevent these disturbances on your Samsung phone. Let's break it down below.

Why is the Samsung Galaxy Store needed?

Every Android phone comes with the Google Play Store, which has thousands of apps. On the other hand, the Galaxy Store is designed exclusively for Samsung smartphones. This comes from Samsung's approach of using its own One UI version of Android and creating Samsung-specific programs like Samsung Health and Samsung Pay based on stock Android apps.

These apps are updated via the Galaxy Store, which cannot be removed as a system app. This setup allows Samsung to send users spam ads, cluttering screens and notifications. This resource-hungry app drains your battery, RAM, and storage. The silver lining is that you can mute these ad notifications or turn off the app.

How to turn off Galaxy Store notifications on Samsung phones

This approach lets you filter out bothersome ad notifications, and you'll still be notified of important updates.

Go to the Galaxy Store on your home screen or app drawer. Go to the lower-right corner and tap the Menu button. Tap the Settings button with the gear icon in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Toggle off Get news and special offers. This gives you notifications about sales and promotions. Tap Notifications to get to Galaxy Store's general Android settings. You can't turn off notifications for the Galaxy Store, but you can set Alerts to Silent so that they don't bother you. Tap Notification categories. 2 Images Close Turn off the notifications you don't want. Close

Turning off notifications for app updates doesn't stop the automatic updating of core services if you leave the feature activated. The Galaxy Store remains active, tapping into your phone's resources for app updates.

How to deactivate Galaxy Store on Samsung phones

If you don't use the pre-installed apps and don't need to update them, it's a good idea to turn off the Galaxy Store. It's a good way to save RAM, battery life, and storage space.

Open the Settings app on your Samsung phone. Scroll down to Apps and tap to open. Search for Galaxy Store and open the app. 2 Images Close Tap the hamburger menu located in the upper-right corner of your screen. From the pop-up menu, select Uninstall updates. 2 Images Close After successfully uninstalling updates from the Galaxy Store app, you'll see the Disable button at the bottom of your screen. Tap the Disable button. Close Accept the warning notice. The Galaxy Store is deactivated on your Samsung phone.

Your phone, your rules

By following the above steps, Galaxy Store will no longer bother you. That's one less nuisance to worry about. If you aren't done with your mission to stop all the ad bombardments, there are different solutions to get rid of bad ads on your Android phone or tablet. It's your phone, and you call the shots. Take the wheel, tweak things your way, and enjoy a smoother experience on your device.